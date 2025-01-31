“To the death Dutchman” – Sean Strickland claims Dricus du Plessis got a “gift from god" in their first fight, guarantees a violent rematch

Ahead of the middleweight title rematch between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, the challenger has issued a chilling warning to the champion.

Strickland lost his strap to du Plessis at UFC 297, as 'Stillknocks' won the five-rounder via split decision and also scored six takedowns.

Du Plessis led the judges scoring despite suffering severe facial injuries. Although, 'Tarzan' landed several punches to finish strong in the closing 10 seconds, he did not do enough to defend the title.

Strickland shared a message with his opponent ahead of their rematch and wanted to agree on a “stand-and-bang pact” with no takedown or grappling but just striking.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, when asked about how he thinks the upcoming fight will play out, Strickland guaranteed a violent rematch and also cited instances from his previous fight with du Plessis. He said:

"No man he got a gift from god with the headbutt. Just is what it is. Would have piece you up walk through. You look at my face after look at your face after. Looks like it got hit by a truck. The same sh*t is going to happen. There ain't gonna be blood in my eye…to the death Dutchman to the death."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (13:40):

Sean Strickland gets a warning from Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis has guaranteed fans that his performance at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland will be "something special." He shared a post on Instagram and wrote:

"This performance is going to be something special mark my words. #preparetobeamazed"

Check out Dricus Du Plessis' post ahead of his rematch with Sean Strickland:

Notably, du Plessis is coming on to this fight following a fourth-round submission victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, which was his first successful title defense.

