"You're a little man bro" - Sean Strickland goes on unfiltered rant about Islam Makhachev's middleweight aspirations 

Sean Strickland, known for his outspoken nature, has taken a dig at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s middleweight aspirations.

At UFC 311, Makhachev beat Renato Moicano and set a new record for the most successful title defenses at 155 pounds. The Dagestani wants to move to welterweight and secure another championship; however, with Belal Muhammad as the welterweight champion, it is highly unlikely that the two will square off, as they are friends and have trained together on numerous occasions.

Hence, Makhachev talked about moving to 185 pounds in the future and seemed confident that he could adjust to a jump in weight classes and perform well. Several fans, pundits, and even middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis have responded positively to the lightweight king's aspirations. However, Strickland does not feel the same way.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, the former 185-pound champion shared his views about the Dagestani’s middleweight aspirations, saying:

"You’re a little man, bro. You ain’t gonna wrestle me, dog… It ain’t gonna happen. Go back to f**king, I dont know, where is he from? Dagestan.”

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (16:27):

Dricus du Plessis comments on Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will corner Sean Strickland at UFC 312 when the American locks horns against middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in a rematch. Moreover, Pereira is set to defend his strap against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March.

Previously, 'Poatan' faced 'Tarzan' at UFC 276 and defeated the latter via first-round knockout. However, the two have since trained together occasionally and have a friendly relationship.

Commenting on the news, du Plessis said:

"He was in the corner in the first fight, too. I mean, they don’t even speak the same language. It doesn’t really make much of a difference. Strickland could barely understand his own coach, who’s also American. How is he going to understand Alex Pereira?”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (4:12):

