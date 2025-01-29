Eric Nicksick reveals "good friend" Alex Pereira will corner Sean Strickland for Dricus du Plessis rematch at UFC 312: "He's a great training partner"

Alex Pereira has not entered the octagon since last October when he defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. via fourth-round TKO to defend his light heavyweight title for the third time in a six-month span. While he is set to return against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March, he will be on hand at UFC 312 to corner Sean Strickland as he looks to dethrone Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title.

Eric Nicksick, who is 'Tarzan's head coach at Xtreme Couture Mixed Martial Arts, revealed the plan during a recent interview with The Schmo. He shared that Johnny Eblen, who recently joined the gym, will not be in the corner before stating:

"We will have Alex Pereira in the corner so dropping the news right now... He's a good friend of Sean. He's a great training partner. Obviously, these guys have fought, but after the fight, I think it takes a man to go and learn from the guy who caught you with something."

Nicksick continued:

"These guys trained with each other a ton. Sean went up there to help him get ready for Khalil Rountree and I love having him, man. It's great energy so we just talked yesterday. We were going to have the fourth and it was going to be Alex so I can't wait having him."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments on Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312 below (starting at the 8:05 mark):

Pereira and Strickland faced one another back at UFC 276 in 2022. 'Poatan' was able to win the bout via first-round knockout, propelling him to a title opportunity.

Alex Pereira's coach reveals he could fight every month at light heavyweight

Alex Pereira is set to make his return to the octagon in March as he looks to defend his light heavyweight title for the fourth time when he faces Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. His coach, Plinio Cruz, recently revealed that 'Poatan' could compete every month in his current weight class.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Cruz stated:

"For me, I think it's better. He's 37 years old, he's in his prime, he's a kickboxer at first. He's used to fighting on the regular. I'd rather him fighting more often than having big gaps because I want his body and his mind to stay used to the adrenaline, the competition. I want him to be on a constant fight pace... He's five months since the last one... The weight that he is now with his weight cut, he could fight every month."

Check out Plinio Cruz's comments on Alex Pereira fighting every month below:

Pereira was very active in 2024, defending his title three times in a six-month period. Despite his activity and his background as a kickboxer, it is difficult to envision him competing every month.

