"You're a wrecking ball, I'm a f***ing scalpel" - Sean Strickland sends unfiltered warning to Dricus du Plessis but also acknowledges mutual respect

Sean Strickland recently issued a stern warning to Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 312. In addition, Strickland stated that he still respects du Plessis even though the two like to have a go at each other.

Strickland will return to the octagon next month on Feb. 8 to challenge du Plessis for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 312. The pay-per-view event will take place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Before the matchup, Strickland spoke to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn and discussed his rivalry with du Plessis. The former champion opened up on his heated trash talk with 'Stillknocks' before their first encounter at UFC 297 last year and also expressed his admiration for the South African, saying:

"It comes down to what I said [before about] f***ing Dricus [du Plessis] on that short bus. I respect him for it. He goes f***ing full send... But you know, you're a wrecking ball, I'm a f***ing scalpel. It just comes down to who's better.''

Strickland also sent a severe warning to du Plessis about the dangers of their upcoming fight, saying:

''Last time I think I was better. This time, I think I'm gonna f***ing piece you apart. Your face will look the exact same after (as last fight) if not worse."

Notably, Strickland's MMA coach Eric Nicksick disclosed in an interview with The Schmo that 'Tarzan's' former opponent and reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will be in the 33-year-old's corner against du Plessis. The two have developed a tight bond, as evidenced by Strickland assisting Pereira in preparing for his title fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 last year.

As for du Plessis, he captured the belt from Strickland in a controversial fashion at UFC 297 before submitting Israel Adesanya to make his first title defense at UFC 305.

Dricus du Plessis rematch is personal for Sean Strickland, claims Eric Nicksick

In the aforementioned interview with The Schmo, Sean Strickland's coach Eric Nicksick expressed his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Strickland and Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Nicksick indicated that Strickland understands the significance of being a UFC champion and is prepared to give his all, saying:

''Honestly, I think he appreciates that championship belt more than he did the first time around. I think for him the first time around he didn’t know how to react to it, and then once it was gone I think he understood the importance of being a champion and what that actually feels like. So, it’s more personal for him now.”

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments below (1:31):

