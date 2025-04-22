Sean Strickland issues no-holds-barred reaction to Katy Perry visiting outer space, brutally slams American singer and spaceflight crew

Katy Perry's visit to outer space has prompted reactions from many, including Sean Strickland, who took a dig at the American singer's behavior during the trip. Known for his unfiltered nature, Strickland also went after the rest of the crew.

For context, Perry was part of an all-female crew that boarded Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-31 and flew across the internationally recognized border of space, known as the Kármán line, last week. The team included morning TV host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

The trip was successful, but many people made fun of Perry's behavior, including Strickland. The former middleweight champion issued a lengthy rant on X, writing:

''I love the hate Katie Perry gets over how she acted in space.... Y'all just realizing the girl you love for writing a song "I kissed a girl and liked it" is a fucking idiot lmao.... What do you expect a group of mentally stunted famous women are going to do in space?''

Along with Strickland, Joe Rogan was one of the MMA figures who expressed their thoughts on the Blue Origin mission. In a recent episode of his JRE podcast, Rogan mocked the ladies, saying:

''Hey Tim Dillon, I’m much better now that the ladies are back from space, thank you. It was very profound. I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:13):

As for the MMA scene, Strickland failed to reclaim his middleweight title from Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 earlier this year. 'The Tarzan' put up a disappointing performance and suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

MMA coach reveals a former champion's wish to face Sean Strickland

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who recently trained with Sean O'Malley, is eyeing his octagon return in a rematch against Sean Strickland, according to 'Sugar's' coach Tim Welch.

In a recent YouTube video, Welch discussed Adesanya's plans, saying:

''Another thing with Izzy, he was saying he’s kinda enjoying his life. efore, he was just taking all these back-to-back fights. If you look at some of the old pay-per-views, every other pay-per-view, he was the headliner of... He seemed like he was wanting that Strickland fight back''

Check out Tim Welch's comments below (8:49):

Adesanya's first encounter with Strickland took place at UFC 293 in 2023, where the American dethroned Adesanya by securing a unanimous decision win.

