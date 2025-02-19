Sean Strickland issues seven-word response to Vietnam war veteran sharing brutal battle stories and other experiences, fans react: "War is hell" 

Sean Strickland's reaction to a war veteran sharing his experiences in Vietnam has caught the attention of netizens. Strickland, who is known for his masculine and tough personality, frequently expresses his unfiltered opinions on numerous topics, which has gotten him into trouble in the past.

Ad

This time, the former UFC middleweight champion took to X to share a clip of a veteran narrating his terrible experience in Vietnam. He wrote:

''...... well I feel like a pu*sy now........''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''War is hell.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another one stated:

''Nah man, you're a tough man, a good Alpha for these current young guys to look up to.''

Other fans wrote:

''That's the negative side of ego. Don't be so hard on yourself bro. You are winning hearts and changing life's with your honesty about your life. Respect.''

''You should! You talk all this, I’m an American man, sometimes I feel like I need to kill a man then ride around on my motorcycle. Then you step in a ring and the only thing you can do is throw a fuc n jab, About as anti American as it gets.''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SStricklandMMA on X]

As for the MMA scene, Strickland shocked the world by capturing the middleweight title from the then champion Israel Adesanya by putting on a dominant performance at UFC 293. However, he lost his throne to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in a closely contested matchup.

Ad

A split decision win against Paulo Costa at UFC 302 gave Strickland an opportunity to reclaim his title back in a rematch against du Plessis at UFC 312 earlier this month. 'Tarzan' entered the fight with a lot of confidence but he failed to deliver when it mattered most, as the American suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Dricus du Plessis offers Sean Strickland his support after UFC 312

Sean Strickland faced a lot of criticism particularly from his MMA coach Eric Nicksick for his poor performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Ad

However, in a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on his podcast, du Plessis came out in support of Strickland, saying:

''That being said, everyone criticizing Sean Strickland hasn’t had to stand in front of me. So when you’re in there with me it’s a completely different story. When your nose broke the way his nose broke, you’re in a situation where if you’re just going forward and fighting, it’s not very easy…And unless you’ve been in that situation, you can’t really criticize Sean Strickland at all. He’s a tough man."

Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (35:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.