Sean Strickland left speechless attending Power Slap live for the first time [VIDEO]

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently attended a Power Slap event and was thoroughly amazed by it.

Strickland attended the event with his close friend and mixed martial arts influencer Nina Marie Daniele. She recorded the two watching one of the bouts and captured their raw and uncut reactions.

The two bantered back and forth while watching one of the strikes and reacted with major excitement as it landed.

"[This is it, this is it. Come on, let's go. Chirp. Chirp daddy, chirp daddy.] Ooh, he has that hip. [One, two, three... OOOOHH!] WOOOAHHH!"

The two were watching the light heavyweight championship match between champion Ron Bata and challenger Austin Turpin. Both competitors put on a strong performance but it was 'Wolverine' who retained his title through a unanimous decision. The judges scored the match 48-47, 48-47, 48-47 in favor of Bata.

Check out Marie Daniele and Strickland's reaction to Power Slap below on X:

Dan Henderson details Sean Strickland's gym conduct that got him expelled

Former UFC middleweight Dan Henderson recently discussed sharing a gym with Sean Strickland.

Henderson spoke on The Joe Rogan Experience and mentioned that Strickland was let go from the gym for his misconduct with other people. Henderson said:

"He was at my gym for, like, three years. We kind of had to let him go. He just kind of gets too involved talking s**t about people. I liked him in the gym, I liked him there, he was a great training partner. You need at least one guy in your gym that does that and goes hard and makes everybody else go hard when they’re going against him, so I liked it. He just was too disrespectful to teammates and stuff."

Dan Henderson also mentioned that he has always backed Sean Strickland and had encouraged him to move up to the middleweight division:

"I always rooted for him when he left, it wasn’t like I was like, ‘I hope that guy…’—No, I always rooted for him. I thought he had a ton of potential. I was yelling at him to go up a weight class because he was always trying to make 170. I was like, ‘Dude, you need to go 185. You’ll feel a lot better, you’ll be fine competing up there.’ But everybody is always mentally afraid of being against bigger guys."

Check out his full comments in the video below: