Sean Strickland makes feelings known on "moderates" and "extremism" after Joe Rogan brings up John Cleese's prediction of the same from decades ago

Sean Strickland shared his views on actor and comedian John Cleese’s decades-old satirical monologue on the advantages of extremism. In the monologue, which was recently brought up by Joe Rogan, Cleese humorously pointed out the primary advantage of extremism.

He explained that both leftist and rightist extremists use their opponents as scapegoats for all the world’s problems, allowing them to feel better about themselves. Cleese also highlighted the irony that both sides share a common disdain for moderates.

Rogan shared the clip on Instagram and in the caption, wrote:

“John Cleese nailed it 30 years ago. Amazing how little things change.”

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

This caught the attention of former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who directly criticized moderates, arguing that they were ineffective in enacting change. He commented:

“Moderates will never enact change. Does a moderate care about the gulf of tolkon? Weapons of mass destruction? Jfk? 911? USS liberty.. no they continue to give up for moderation... Extremism is great as long as you're on the right side.”

Check out Sean Strickland's comment below:

Sean Strickland's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Joe Rogan criticizes Sean Strickland for going all out in sparring session with streamer Sneako

Last year, a video showing Sean Strickland going all out against the popular streamer Sneako during a sparring session made the rounds on social media. Subsequently, Strickland was heavily critcized for his decision to not hold back against a smaller and far less experienced opponent.

Joe Rogan reacted to the footage in episode #2104 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He said:

“He beat up that kid that's a smaller than him streamer named Sneako, which is not a good look. He beat the sh*t out of that guy. I just don't know why he wanted to do that. It's so easy for him to beat that guy up. It's not fair. I don't know what that kid thought."

He continued:

"First of all, he's so silly for doing that, for agreeing to do that with Sean Strickland. If you agree to do that with Israel Adesanya, Israel Adesanya will take care of you, I swear to god. He'll pop you a little bit and let you know that you're helpless, but he won't f*ck you up... Strickland is a different animal. Sean Strickland has this man code and he believes in it."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (00:11):

