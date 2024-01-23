Sean Strickland makes surprising announcement, hints at political future after UFC 297 title fight defeat

Sean Strickland has recently shared his potential post-retirement aspirations.

Strickland distinguishes himself not only for his prowess in the octagon but also for his inclination to make provocative statements. His unfiltered approach to discussing a range of topics frequently thrusts him into the spotlight.

Whether declaring affiliations with controversial groups or expressing candid views on intense subjects such as first-degree murder and feminism, the 32-year-old Californian fearlessly embraces his polarizing perspectives. 'Tarzan' frequently asserts that his opinions align with the sentiments of the American masses.

Strickland recently turned to X and shared insights into his post-fighting retirement plans:

"After I'm done fighting in a few years and I'm sitting on a big pile of money I probably will run for some public office position... I'll never win but I'd rather do something I care about instead of starting a CBD company lmao."

Subsequently, a fan urged 'Tarzan' to run for the U.S. Congress, prompting Strickland to respond that he still has a lot more fights left in him. However, he also clarified that after his MMA career, he could potentially transition into a role where he speaks or advocates for others:

"After MMA... I have a lot more wars in me... Until then I'll just be speaking for you guys in the cage."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Strickland lost his UFC middleweight title in a closely contested split decision defeat to Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 last Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The general sentiment among fans prior to UFC 297 was that a lengthy bout would work to Strickland's advantage. However, the now-former champion found himself in a challenging position heading into the fifth round and launched a late surge of offense that, regrettably, proved insufficient to retain his title.

Fans react to Sean Strickland's potential post-fighting plans

Sean Strickland's indication of venturing into politics after concluding his MMA career sparked a diverse range of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"I appreciate hearing the message I support spoken by someone like you! America first brother"

Another wrote:

"You have my complete and total endorsement!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"I will vote for you for president"

"Governor of California. Make California Sane Again!"

"Senator Strickland has a nice ring to it."

"You will win. Most people in public office are compromised. I don't see you ever taking any bribe."

Credits: @SStricklandMMA on X