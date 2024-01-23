“You’re the voice we need right now” - Fans drawn to Sean Strickland’s unexpected depth on state of contemporary life in American society

Sean Strickland recently offered his perspective on the current state of life in American society.

The former UFC middleweight champion is renowned for consistently grabbing headlines with his provocative remarks. Strickland doesn't hesitate to express divisive views, even if they stir up controversy.

However, Strickland's recent statement resonated with fans. During an interview with ESPN MMA, the 32-year-old Californian, alongside American football star Maxx Crosby, delved into the subject of the American lifestyle.

Strickland voiced his frustration with the societal pressures and challenges that many individuals face in the American work culture. He described a system that, in his view, actively discourages personal fulfillment and family life by making it difficult for individuals to make ends meet with a standard job.

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Fans responded to Strickland's comments with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Keep being you, Sean! Your voice resonates with so many!! You’ll be the champ again…and always know, belt or no belt, you’re our champion!"

Another wrote:

"This dude is using his platform the right way. Speaking the truth that many of us have been silenced for speaking"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Like it or not you're a leader Sean. Use your power wisely."

"I appreciate your insights and honesty. You’re the voice we need right now. Thank you"

Joe Rogan weighs in on Sean Strickland's defeat at UFC 297

Sean Strickland defended his UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 last Saturday. In a closely-fought contest, Du Plessis clinched a split decision victory (47-48, 48-47, 48-47), subsequently dethroning the American and claiming the 185-pound championship.

However, the outcome has sparked considerable discussion among the MMA community, igniting a heated debate about who truly deserved to win at UFC 297, with numerous arguing that 'Stillknocks' might not have done sufficient to claim the belt from Strickland.

Even Joe Rogan appears to have reservations about the result. When sharing his thoughts on the bout during a live watch party on his podcast, Fight Companion on The Joe Rogan Experience, the seasoned UFC commentator said:

"Wow. Interesting. Very interesting. I wonder how the people online feel about that. Because, you know, we're not scoring it while we're watching it. We're watching it, we're just having fun. Were we wrong? It was good. Listen, fourth round he [du Plessis] did awesome... I definitely think he won the fourth but do you think he won the fifth? I don't know, man, the fifth seems like Sean Strickland was landing more shots... Interesting. Tough fight, though."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:45):