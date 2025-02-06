Sean Strickland makes uncharacteristic U-turn on taunting Khamzat Chimaev about Ramzan Kadyrov: "I'm very aware that his family is probably in danger"

In a surprising twist during fight week, Sean Strickland stepped back from his earlier taunts aimed at Khamzat Chimaev concerning his controversial association with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

The veteran fighter, known for his relentless pre-fight antics, stated he would refrain from further comments, acknowledging the potential risk to Chimaev’s family.

Chimaev, riding high after his decisive submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, is rapidly becoming the mandatory challenger for the winner of the forthcoming Strickland-Dricus du Plessis rematch at UFC 312.

Responding on social media, Strickland admitted:

"Just got done training, mind is clear.I'm gonna lay off of Chimaev Chechen thing. I'm very aware that his family is probably in danger and he probably regrets that relationship... So I'm going to attempt to not go there. Have a good day. Here's to trying. Still is bitcoin scams?"

Sean Strickland opens up on having Alex Pereira in his corner for UFC 312

Sean Strickland expressed his enthusiasm for having Alex Pereira by his side as he prepares to face Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. Strickland, coming off a split-decision win against Paulo Costa at UFC 302 last year, has forged a close bond with Pereira following their middleweight bout at UFC 276, where Strickland suffered a first-round knockout.

The two fighters have since been seen training together and supporting one another as they gear up for their respective upcoming fights. During a recent appearance on the Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, Strickland humorously recounted Pereira’s unique approach between rounds:

''He [Pereira] don't speak English, he just looks at you angry, he just looks at you real fu**ing angry. Alright 'Poatan', relax dude, I'm fighting, you're not. But he's just a good dude. I just like him, he's out that way, he's just a good dude.''

In another interview, he said:

“I think Alex is an angry motherfu**er. Like Alex is angry and for some reason dude, he hates Dricus. Like I don’t know what you did to him but he fu**ing hates you dude so it’s like the way he looks at Dricus sometimes I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m fighting him dawg, like it’s me dude.'"

