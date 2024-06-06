Sean Strickland mourns the loss of his first dog with a sly 'Izzy' jibe: "Man I've been crying like a baby"

Sean Strickland recently lamented the passing of his first dog while subtly poking fun at Israel Adesanya. Over the past few months, the former UFC middleweight champion has been vocal about the emotional connections men form with their canine companions.

Strickland turned to X, revealing the tragic news of his 14-year-old furry friend's passing. He also shared that he was weeping with grief after making the difficult decision to put his dog down:

"Had to put down a 14-year-old dog... My first dog. My oldest friend. Man, I've been crying like a baby on and off for eight hours. Eyes swollen and ovaries hurtin', haha."

Trending

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

A fan commented on 'Tarzan's' post, suggesting that the American might have also shared a strong connection with his dog, similar to Adesanya's. Strickland replied, affirming that his dog was indeed his best friend, and humorously noted that 'The Last Stylebender' had a unique relationship with his pet:

"My dog was my best friend... Izzy's dog might have been his girlfriend, lol. That being said I might of been a little insensitive... lol."

Expand Tweet

Adesanya previously drew heavy criticism from MMA fans when a video resurfaced last September, depicting him cuddling his dog on a couch before engaging in inappropriate behavior with the canine companion.

Before his title fight against Strickland at UFC 293, the controversial video became a focal point of discussion. During the pre-fight press conference, 'Tarzan' continuously ridiculed the Nigerian-born Kiwi for his alleged actions.

When Sean Strickland raised questions about Israel Adesanya's mental state after UFC 293

During an episode of his Man Dance Podcast last October, Sean Strickland revealed that after his victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, 'The Last Stylebender' approached him to express his dissatisfaction with the sharp remarks made about his late dog.

'Tarzan' shared that Adesanya pointed to the tattoo of his dog on his neck and rebuked him for mocking his furry friend:

"He looks at me, and he's like, 'I would never make fun of your family, and I'm like, 'Izzy, I don't know your family, bro. I don't know if you have siblings. I don't know f**k about you.' This is after the fight. He starts pointing at his neck, and he's like, my f**king dog man, my dog.'"

Strickland added:

"So, bottom line, Izzy, dude, I think the guy needs some help... Izzy, it's starting not to be funny anymore cause I'm starting to understand Izzy and his love of his dog."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below: