Sean Strickland offers brutally honest opinion on Charles Oliveira's weight-cutting approach: "Never come back"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was highly critical of Charles Oliveira and his team's weight-cutting techniques. Strickland, who has proclaimed his disapproval of the LGBTQ+ community, sees Oliveira's sauna session with his teammates as too intimate for him.

Reposting Oliveira's video with one of his teammates inside a very tight portable sauna kit, Strickland had strong words to say:

"Naaa any of you ever do this leave the gym and never come back"

Strickland's Instagram story. [Image credit: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Charles Oliveira seems to forgo his sense of personal space when he looks to make weight. While it probably has nothing to do with Oliveira's gender identity, Strickland couldn't help but poke fun at the situation.

When Sean Strickland slammed a reporter on LGBTQ question

If you want to know the extent of Sean Strickland's disapproval of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly trans individuals, look no further than when the former UFC champion openly berated a reporter during a press conference.

When asked what he thought of the community, 'Tarzan' shot back by asking the reporter how he'd feel if he had a gay son. The reporter said that he "doesn't have a problem with it." At that point in the interview, Sean Strickland went off, saying:

"10 years ago, to be trans was a mental f**king illness. And now all of a sudden people like you have f**king weasled your way in the world. You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of f**king you."

Check out Strickland's famous rant here (1:40):

Love him or hate him for his political opinions, but Strickland is the kind of man who'll never pretend who he is. He also goes the extra mile to let everybody know about it as well. This is what makes him both beloved and abhorred by members of the MMA community.

