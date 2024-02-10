What happened between Sean Strickland and Machine Gun Kelly? A detailed look at the pair's recent interaction which set internet ablaze

Sean Strickland and Machine Gun Kelly appear to have nearly come to blows at Power Slap 6: KO Chris vs. Muniz, which was held in Durango Casino in Las Vegas. The exact cause behind the pair's confrontation remains unknown. However, clips of their encounter have been making the rounds on social media.

Strickland, a former UFC champion, can be seen referring to 'MGK,' a rapper, as a strange man and even a vampire, which is likely a reference to the musician and his fiancée Megan Fox drinking vials of each other's blood. Fortunately, due to the number of people surrounding Strickland and Kelly, nothing more came of it.

Check out Sean Strickland confronting Machine Gun Kelly:

Expand Tweet

The former UFC middleweight champion left the premises by telling 'MGK' that he was easy to find before taking to social media to express his confusion over Kelly being in a relationship with Fox. At the post-fight press conference for Power Slap 6, UFC CEO Dana White touched on the encounter.

"You can't bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It's about humans."

Check out Dana White talk about Sean Strickland (27:49):

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that 'MGK' has found himself in a potentially dangerous situation with a professional fighter, as he infamously took part in an altercation with Conor McGregor at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Irishman had allegedly requested a photo-op with the rapper, who declined, inciting McGregor's rage and causing him to throw his drink at Kelly. Other reports suggest that McGregor had approached Fox, Kelly's fiancée, or that the rapper himself confronted the Irishman over allegedly inappropriate DMs sent to her.

As far as his issues with Strickland are concerned, they remain unknown, as 'MGK' himself is yet to comment on the confrontation.

Sean Strickland's middleweight title reign was a flash in the pan

While Sean Strickland stunned the MMA world at UFC 293 by dethroning Israel Adesanya as middleweight champion and, in the process, authoring one of the greatest upsets of all time, his reign as the 185-pound titleholder was short-lived. He captured the belt on Sept. 10, 2023, before losing it on Jan. 20 this year.

Expand Tweet

He faced Dricus du Plessis in a five-round war at UFC 297, losing his title via split decision, marking him as a champion who failed to mount a single title defense. Many, however, believe that Strickland had done enough to retain the belt. Unfortunately, the judges' scorecards said differently.