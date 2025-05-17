Sean Strickland outlines Dricus du Plessis' one path to victory against Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis defends his middleweight title for the third time at UFC 319, where he faces Khamzat Chimaev. Ahead of the matchup, Sean Strickland, who has shared the octagon with both men, outlined du Plessis' most reliable path to victory.

Speaking to Helen Yee in a recent interview, 'Tarzan' opined that the reigning 185-pound king stands the best chance at handing Chimaev his first-ever professional loss if he manages to not only neutralize the unbeaten Chechen's wrestling, but counter it as well.

"That little Chechnyan wh*re, dude, he can grapple. And someone like me, who has been training with these f*ckers for years, I usually could counter-wrestle and grapple them. So, I don't know if f*cking Dricus will be able to counter-wrestle him. But if he can, he wins, hands down. I f*cking sparred the Chechnyan wh*re, hands down I think Dricus wins. But it's gonna come down to, are you gonna be able to stop that, counter-wrestle?"

Check out Sean Strickland's thoughts on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev (28:21):

There is no shortage of confidence on du Plessis' part. His last four bouts have all been against ex-middleweight champions. He recently defeated Strickland himself at UFC 312, and in lopsided fashion. Before that, he submitted the great Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

At UFC 297, he actually dethroned Strickland to claim middleweight gold, and before that he TKO'd the uber-skilled Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev are both unbeaten in the UFC

Dricus du Plessis has yet to taste defeat in the UFC, having won all nine fights against every manner of opponent. He has lost outside of the promotion, though, suffering two defeats in KSW and EFC respectively, for an overall record of 23-2.

Khamzat Chimaev, however, is completely undefeated. In the UFC, 'Borz' has scored eight wins, two of which came against a former middleweight champion in Robert Whittaker, and another against ex-welterweight king Kamaru Usman. His overall MMA record is 14-0, distinguishing him as one of the promotion's top undefeated fighters.

