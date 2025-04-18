Sean Strickland ready to hand YouTuber Nick Nayersina reality check after sparring callout: “When ya in Vegas?”

If you call out former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland for a sparring session, he will go out of his own way to oblige you - and it might be bad for your health. This is quite known in the MMA community but somehow, non-fighters - particularly influencers - keep on challenging the former UFC middleweight champion.
The recent individual to challenge Strickland is YouTube and TikTok influencer Nick Nayersina. The young YouTuber - who has zero fight experience - called out 'Tarzan' and even used the F-word on him.
Nayersina released a video of him agreeing to put his body on the line for the sake of "owning up" to his word. He said:
"Guys, I'm gonna go in there and put up the best fight I possibly can. But this dude's a k*ller. And he's not just any k*ller, he's a top k*ller...Here's the thing though. I'm a man, if I say something, even if it's wrong, I f*ck up, I have to take ownership. I said it. I have to man up. I can't back out."
Check out Nick Nayersina's comments below:
Sean Strickland deftly commented on the video and even shared it on his Instagram stories. He wrote:
"Lmao I got you man.. When ya in Vegas?"
Check out Sean Strickland's response below:
When Sean Strickland beat the living daylights out of influencer Sneako
Remember Sneako? The influencer who thrashed and demeaned Brazilian jiu-jitsu and got a lot of heat from both the MMA and BJJ community? Sean Strickland beat the tar out of him too.
While the beatdown was allegedly not about Sneako's disparaging comments on submission grappling, you can tell that 'Tarzan' punched him like he owed him money. The nastiness of the beatdown may have come from the fact that Strickland felt a little bit insulted that an influencer would invite him for a sparring - without headgear even.
Check out their sparring session below:
Sean Strickland later explained that he actually admired Sneako for taking the beating, but made it clear that respect in the ring is not freely given - it's earned.