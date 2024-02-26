"He's very close to being a serial killer" - Sneako discloses why Sean Strickland unleashed brutal beatdown in sparring

Social media influencer Sneako has opened up about his infamous sparring session against UFC star Sean Strickland. The duo recently set the MMA community abuzz by clashing in boxing-centric sparring at the UFC Performance Institute (PI).

Initially, 'Tarzan' merely directed his trash talk and light strikes against the streamer. However, toward the end of their session, Strickland unleashed a barrage of seemingly powerful punches at Sneako, visibly hurting the internet personality.

The incident elicited mixed reactions from the MMA world. On one hand, Strickland was condemned for the apparent lack of restraint he exercised against a relatively inexperienced combatant. On the other hand, 'Tarzan' was lauded for beating up Sneako, a fight fan viewed as a polarizing influencer owing to his history of purportedly incendiary socio-political assertions.

In a recent appearance on the YouTube channel, Champ, Sneako was asked about the Strickland sparring session. The interviewer questioned whether something was said heading into the session that could've provoked the UFC mainstay to harm him.

The streamer suggested that he hadn't said anything provocative. He further alluded to 'Tarzan's' admitted inclination toward hurting people.

The former UFC middleweight champion has often spoken about his desire to hurt and even go as far as killing people. Strickland has previously implied that if he weren't a successful MMA fighter, he'd have been in jail, possibly even turned into a serial killer. Alluding to the same, Sneako stated:

"No, I never said anything bad. I think he's a perpetually angry person. I think he's the type of guy where if he wasn't fighting, he would probably be in jail. And I don't mean that as an insult. I just mean that. And I think he would agree. I think he's the type of person, without the UFC, like, it would be bad. So, he's just that type of guy. And he likes to hurt people. He enjoys it. I think that he would, he's very close to being a serial killer."

He added:

"It sounds like I'm insulting, saying that, but he's just that type of a person. And I think everybody could agree."

Sneako vs. UFC star: Popular Streamer spars another MMA fighter after the Sean Strickland incident

On the Champ YouTube channel, the streamer appeared to suggest that fighters, such as MMA athlete Sean Strickland and former kickboxer Andrew Tate, don't respect the younger influencers who may not have ever taken up other jobs.

Nevertheless, he indicated that his sparring session against Strickland didn't result in bad blood, adding that it was simply a clash of two generations with distinct perspectives of life.

Speaking of sparring sessions, after taking on Sean Strickland in a boxing-focused encounter, Sneako sparred with UFC bantamweight elite Merab Dvalishvili. Their grappling-centric sparring session witnessed 'The Machine' throw the streamer around, lightheartedly slap him, and submit him toward the end.

