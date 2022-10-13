"Just like every other guy who f***ing wants to kill somebody, you start fantasizing about it" - Sean Strickland claims he'd have been a "serial killer or in jail" if he didn't become an MMA fighter

Sean Strickland is easily one of the most controversial and polarizing figures in the world of MMA. Whether his comments are part of a facade, or whether Strickland genuinely believes in what he's saying is difficult to discern.

After listening to what the middleweight had to say whilst talking to Brendan Schaub, it seems that Strickland is just a man who is willing to be brutally honest about what goes on in his mind.

The middleweight contender spoke candidly about thoughts of killing other people growing up. He admitted that the reason he got into mixed martial arts in the first place was because fighting scared him.

"Just like every other guy who f***ing wants to kill somebody, you start fantasizing about it. And you start putting yourself in situations, you start going through the f***ing motions of it, which I was doing. I'm talking about like 14 or 15 years old."

Whilst Sean Strickland's comments may shock many, he displayed a unique level of vulnerability in being honest about having such dark thoughts. It is a characteristic that is admirable and not commonly found.

Sean Strickland claims he may be too unstable to appear on podcasts and interviews

Sean Strickland is known for his shocking and outlandish comments. They are usually declared with a level of ambiguity that leaves many wondering how much of what he said was serious, and how much was a joke.

After appearing on an episode of Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries, Strickland claimed that he may be too unstable to speak on a public platform. The middleweight contender feels that he is unable to control his choice of words when speaking, and that it may be better to avoid podcasts entirely.

He released a video on Instagram saying that he hates going on podcasts because some of his words are taken out of context, and used the video to elaborate on a statement he made about hating Ronda Rousey.

"I hate podcasts because as I start talking I get angry, my f***ing filter drops and I say s**t that get's taken out of f***ing context."

Strickland then clarified his comments on Ronda Rousey.

"It's f***ing miserable. It's not some fleeting thought because you lost a fight. And I hate Ronda Rousey because she used something so f***ed up and serious as a, 'But I overcame it' strong moment.' "

Sean Strickland also stated on Instagram:

"Just finished the Brendan Schaub podcast. I think this might be the last one I do... I'm not stable enough to speak... after awhile I start advocating for puppy murder"

