Sean Strickland reveals bizarre CTE fear his girlfriend has about living with him

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is known for making outrageous remarks in person and on social media. 'Tarzan' has often credited his girlfriend KJ for her calming presence in his life, and he recently revealed her greatest fear of being in a relationship with him.

Funnily enough, Strickland's girlfriend is apparently scared that the 32-year-old will one day wake up with CTE and murder her. The former middleweight champ made her fears public in a recent social media post.

Let's take a look at the conversation between Strickland and KJ.

"She is concerned that one day I might wake up with CTE and shoot her," Strickland said.

"It's valid," KJ replied, to which Strikland asserted it was not.

"So you truly believe that one day I could wake up because of brain trauma and murder you. Are you f**king kidding me?" the UFC middleweight reiterated.

KJ laughed loudly and said, "Stranger things have happened."

Strickland asked what request his girlfriend had if the unfortunate thing happened. She stated to make it quick.

Check out the conversation between Sean Strickland and KJ below:

Sean Strickland once thanked girlfriend KJ for making him a better man

After popular MMA content creator Helen Yee got engaged to The Schmo, she interviewed Sean Strickland. As expected, he made some questionable remarks.

During the conversation, though, Strickland did credit his girlfriend KJ for making him a better man. Admitting his love for her, Strickland said:

"She makes me a better man, you guys. You know what? And every time, and I was just telling her this the other day, I'd tell my girl, I'm like, 'Babe, every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the pu**y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you.'"

At the time of the interview, KJ had gone to New York, and Strickland stated that he reflected on his life while he was alone at home:

"I remember sitting in my apartment. There's a TV on the wall, and I'd have a TV. There's a TV on the wall, there's a couch. I remember thinking to myself, 'Who the f**k am I? Where did all this sh*t come from? Why do I live here?' So yeah, I know she does make me a little bit less of a domestic ******."

Check out Sean Strickland's comment about his girlfriend KJ below (6:01):

