Sean Strickland's actions might cause a disruption at UFC 297, says former middleweight challenger

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland's explosive comments may prove to be a problem at the upcoming UFC 297 pay-per-view, according to a former middleweight contender.

Derek Brunson, who parted ways with the promotion in September last year, remarked on Strickland's various comments at UFC 297 media day. The champion addressed various issues such as the LGBTQ discourse and also targeted the Canadian government, among other topics.

Brunson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote that 'Tarzan' might prompt people to hold a demonstration against his polarizing views:

"Sean Strickland went after damn near all classes of people during his pre conference [man facepalming emoji] [face with tears of joy emojis]. They’re about to be protesting outside of the event [loudly crying face emoji]"

Derek Brunson's post on X:

Incidentally, Strickland also took a dig at Brunson when discussing his title challenger Dricus du Plessis' record. The champ referred to the former UFC man as a "dead horse":

''I'm better than him, I'm better grappler, I'm better f***ing Jiu-Jitsu, I mean what is his accolades? He f***ing beat a dead horse Derek Brunson. Is he even in the UFC? They f***ing cut him after that, 'cause that performance was so f***ing terrible. He died on the f***ing stool!"

Sean Strickland's comments (3:20):

Dricus du Plessis claims the focus is on fighting this weekend and not at trading remarks with Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland and his opponent this weekend Dricus du Plessis clashed late last year over personal comments made by the South African.

The two even got into a brawl at UFC 296 at their octagon-side seating. However, the focus is not on that anymore, according to du Plessis.

In his media day appearance, du Plessis stated that he's looking forward to the battle inside the octagon and not the one on the microphone.

'Stillknocks' said:

"For me right now, the last press conference was winning on the mic. That was winning with Sean Strickland at his own game. Right now, this week where we’re at, I’m not here to do that. I’m here to be the middleweight champion of the world. My focus is on fighting, not making jokes. Getting the crowd to laugh, no, that’s not why I’m here. I’ve already won that battle. That battle is won. Right now, the battle that needs to be won is the one coming Saturday night and that’s where my mind’s at."

The two fighters also met in one of the Embedded episodes and embraced each other while exchanging pleasantries, a sign that their turbulent history is now behind them.

His full comments (3:07):