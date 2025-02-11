Sean Strickland's coach makes feelings known on UFC 312 loss to Dricus du Plessis: "Uninspired fighting"

Sean Strickland's coach recently made his feelings known on his pupil's UFC 312 loss to Dricus du Plessis. He noted that it wasn't the championship-level performance that 'Tarzan' is capable of.

'Tarzan' lost his rematch against 'Stillknocks', which was an opportunity for him to regain the middleweight championship he lost last January at UFC 297. Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick could be heard in-between rounds offering advice to him to rile him up in hopes of shifting the momentum in his favor.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Xtreme Couture coach opened up about his pupil's loss and what he took away from his performance. Nicksick mentioned that Strickland wasn't performing to the best of his ability and as a coach, he was disappointed with the result:

"It was just uninspired fighting to me. It just seemed like [Strickland] was sleepwalking...I was just trying to get him out of it through the rounds. I didn't know if he was tying to collect data in the beginning or if it was just a slow start...To travel all the way [to Australia], and let's not forget, this is a title fight and I take these title fights very seriously. I was just disappointed, man. I was disappointed with the whole entire outcome."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments regarding Sean Strickland below:

Sean Strickland's coach opens up about his future

In addition to sharing his thoughts on his pupil's UFC 312 loss to Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick opened up about his future.

During the aforementioned appearance, Nicksick mentioned that Strickland needs to identify what his aspirations are following the loss and what motivates him at this at this stage of his career:

"I think [Strickland] needs to evaluate what he wants to do in this sport. If it's just to make money, then that's great. Let us know. I wanna coach world champions, so my motivations are different. I think just to show up and do that and not really back it up, to me, was just kind of uninspiring."

