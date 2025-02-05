Sean Strickland’s coach offers prediction for potential Belal Muhammad vs. Islam Makhachev showdown: "I think it's a great fight"

Islam Makhachev has his sights set on a second UFC title, as a potential clash brews between himself and welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

The likelihood of the pair meeting in the octagon is small at this stage, given that they are friends and part-time teammates. Makhachev has also hinted at skipping welterweight and moving to middleweight instead, with the 33-year-old confident that he has the size and skillset to compete at 185 pounds.

The middleweight title will be contested on Feb. 8 when Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland clash in the main event of UFC 312. Ahead of the bout, Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, was interviewed by MMA Fighting.

Trending

Nicksick discussed the potential clash between Muhammad and Makhachev, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When you're at the championship level all you want to do is cement your legacy and challenge yourself to things. He already fought Volkanovski who moved up to [lightweight]. I understand the relationship that him and Belal have. But I think that's also why you're starting to hear them chirp a little more about maybe the possibility of him fighting Belal."

He continued:

"It doesn't mean you can't still be friends... If he did fight Belal, I think it's a great fight. I actually would give Belal the edge in that fight, to be honest with you. If he decided to move up to 170 or 185 [pounds], Islam is going to be able to compete at any of those divisions."

Catch Eric Nicksick discussing Islam Makhachev below (30:18):

Dana White remains cryptic on Islam Makhachev's next fight

Islam Makhachev became the first lightweight champion to successfully defend the belt four times after beating Renato Moicano at UFC 311 on Jan. 18. Having accomplished more than any other 155-pound champion in the promotion, Makhachev is eager to secure a second UFC belt.

He shared interest in a clash with middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the 33-year-old's next fight update.

UFC CEO Dana White recently teased that the Dagestani's upcoming opponent would be a major surprise to fans. Following UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1, White appeared infront of the media and was asked if Makhachev's future includes a welterweight or middleweight title fight.

He said:

"As soon as we announce it, you'll know."

Catch Dana White discussing Islam Makhachev's next fight below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.