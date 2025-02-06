Sean Strickland's pro-Israel stance at UFC 312 event earns scathing response from Palestinian Belal Muhammad: "Deserves everything his dad did to him"

Belal Muhammad recently slammed Sean Strickland for his pro-Israel views as the bad blood between the two continues to grow. Muhammad poked fun at Strickland on social media by bringing up his childhood abuse issues.

During media day for UFC 312, Strickland disclosed that his first girlfriend was Jewish and went on to express his support for the Jewish community, saying:

''You know, actually my first girlfriend ever was a god Jew, Jewish. I'm actually really pro-Jew. It's like people don't understand this, I would go full send Israel, go have at it. I just don't want tit. They bomb fu**ing brown kids in the hospital."

In response, Muhammad, who is of Palestinian descent, didn't take Strickland's words kindly, writing:

''Definition of human trash deserves everything his dad did to him and more''

Check out Sean Strickland's comments and Belal Muhammad's response below:

The two previously exchanged words on social media after Muhammad expressed his desire to move up and face Strickland. 'Tarzan' responded by thrashing the reigning welterweight champion in an interview with The Schmo, saying:

''Listen about Belal Muhammad. F***ing where is he from, Miami, Detroit? Belal do me a favor, shut the f**k up. Go get on a boat, go back to f***ing Palestine. Go pick up a rock and go f***ing do something. I'm so sick of you f***ing on the Twitter and just talking sh*t.''

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Strickland will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 312 this weekend. Meanwhile, Muhammad will look to make his first title defense this year, likely against Shavkat Rakhmonov. The two were previously scheduled to face each other at UFC 310, however, a foot injury forced 'Remember the Name' to withdraw from the bout.

Belal Muhammad is not in support of Sean Strickland receiving a title shot

Belal Muhammad and Sean Strickland have been at odds for a long time, evidenced by their online spats.

Muhammad recently highlighted recent performances by top 185-pound fighters like Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov, arguing that they should have been given the opportunity to compete for the title rather than Strickland. The 170-pound champion posted on X:

''Crazy that Chimaev finished Whittaker and Imavov finished Izzy but the guy that teeped Costa 150 times is getting the title shot ..but we all know he’s good at crying and using his mouth no diddy I just heard it from his dad''

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

