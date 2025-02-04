Sean Strickland's provocative comment on alleged censorship persisting in Mark Zuckerberg-owned apps sparks mixed reactions: "He thinks it's a trend"

Sean Strickland recently sounded off on Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly continuing his censorship regime despite announcing significant changes to how Meta Platforms regulates its content. Strickland's comments seemingly resonated among fans, many of whom backed him up in the comments section.

During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Zuckerberg opened up about some censorship-based policy changes he wanted to make on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. He later took to social media to confirm a host of content regulation changes and even claimed Meta would work with Donald Trump's government to push for freedom of speech globally.

While many were impressed with Zuckerberg's vows, it appears Strickland's not happy. After seemingly running into some censorship issues with Instagram, Strickland took to X and slammed the tech billionaire, stating:

"Well, you guys... Zuckerberg is still being a c*ckerberg... IG still is trash... no freedom of speech."

Soon after, fans flocked to Strickland's post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Saw this coming from a mile away. Mark Zuckerberg is not 'Based on free speech' because he believes it. He thinks it's a trend and is trying to fit in, and it will backfire because we see him as the fraud and imposter he is."

Another fan wrote:

"Once a snake, always a snake. Excited to see you take over this weekend. No mercy."

Check out some more comments below:

Screenshots from @SStricklandMMA on X

When Sean Strickland urged Elon Musk to "save Instagram" in a rant against Mark Zuckerberg

Last year, Sean Strickland sounded off on Meta's Instagram and slammed the app for not letting users be authentic or funny. The former UFC middleweight champion also called on Elon Musk to rescue the app from Meta's ownership.

In an X post, Strickland raged against Mark Zuckerberg's social media platform and wrote:

"Instagram is one giant f**king commercial... Famous people peddling BS [bullsh*t] with a blue checkmark. You can't be funny; you can't be authentic... Just one giant f**king p**dophile ad straight to the f**king dome... Elon Musk save Instagram :/"

