Sean Strickland's training partner shares dejected three-word reaction after 20-1 fighter rues not getting a fight in "longest layoff" of his career

A Bellator bantamweight champion being unhappy with inactivity has sparked a reaction from former UFC middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland’s training partner.

American mixed martial artist Patchy Mix, the current Bellator bantamweight king, holds a pro-MMA record of 20-1. 'No Love' last locked horns with Magomed Magomedov in a rematch at Bellator 303 on May 17, 2024, and defended his gold successfully with a win via split decision.

Next up, Mix was locked in to defend his strap against Leandro Higo on Nov. 16, 2024, at Bellator Champions Series 6. However, the event was canceled.

Frustrated with the lack of inactivity and no fights for months, 'No Love' has voiced the same to PFL and his fans, wanting out and asking for release. Most recently, Mix voiced his frustration once more and posted on X:

"Coming off the longest layoff of my career, been working harder than ever to perform when given the chance. I just want to compete! 21-1 🥷🏾"

Check out Patchy Mix's comments in the post below:

The Bellator bantamweight champion’s post was re-shared by MMA Fighting on Instagram. The post caught the attention of Strickland’s training partner, Johnny Eblen, who is the Bellator middleweight champion. He commented, voicing a similar sentiment:

"Same bro same"

Check out Johnny Eblen's comment below:

Johnny Eblen's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Sean Strickland's training partner questions the PFL for inactivity

Undefeated Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (16-0) is also frustrated with inactivity. 'Pressure' last defended his gold against Fabian Edwards in a rematch at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants on Oct. 19, 2024, and won via unanimous decision.

Eblen most recently posted on X, questioning the PFL about the delay in announcing his next fight:

"Still waiting on pfl for some fight news… Haven’t heard a peep from Donn or the PFL team. What’s going on guys?"

Check out Sean Strickland's training partner Johnny Eblen's comments below:

