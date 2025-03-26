Sean Strickland's training partner has two-word reaction to ex-UFC fighter being suspended for 29 months in connection to James Krause betting scandal

Sean Strickland's training partner, Johnny Eblen, recently reacted to the latest suspensions involving the James Krause betting scandal.

In November 2022, the MMA community was shocked to learn that the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended the license of former UFC fighter and well-respected MMA coach James Krause.

The suspension was due to a UFC fight night bout between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Minner, who was coached by Krause, lost by first-round knockout.

An investigation later revealed Minner had a significant knee injury heading into the fight. Krause was accused of placing wagers on the fight with the knowledge that his fighter wasn't fully healthy.

Earlier this week, Minner received a 29-month suspension, which ends soon due to the effective date starting in 2022.

Eblen, a PFL fighter and training partner of Strickland, reacted to the news of Minner's suspension by saying this on Instagram:

"No shame 🤦‍♂️"

Eblen's comment

Fellow fighter involved in James Krause betting scandal reacts to suspension

Darrick Minner wasn't the only ex-UFC fighter suspended in connection with the James Krause betting scandal.

Jeff Molina, a teammate of Minner, received a 36-month suspension for knowing of the injury and placing a wager on the fight.

The 27-year-old reacted to his suspension announcement by saying this on X:

"To wager on fights after the UFC emailed us telling us to stop. Getting a three-year suspension for continuing to bet two weeks after getting an email that said to stop is insane. McGregor can post his million dollar bet slip every month on a main event as a fighter on the roster"

Molina followed up by saying:

"And no one blinks an eye. Def a double standard there"

The major difference between Molina and Minner's suspensions is their futures in the sport.

Minner is 34 years old and was coming off three consecutive losses in the UFC. He holds a professional MMA record of 26-14.

Meanwhile, Molina is a 27-year-old with an 11-2 professional record, including a 3-0 record in the UFC. 'El Jefe' could have a bright future in MMA once he's eligible to fight again in November of this year.

