Sean Strickland shares three-word reaction to what he thinks of Merab Dvalishvili's hair transplant

Sean Strickland is not a conventional character but has proven himself to be highly predictable.

In another randomly critical tweet on social media, Strickland promptly stated his disapproval of hair transplants, telling those who make such a decision to "grow a beard, lift some weights" or "find Jesus." As usual, Strickland did not mention what prompted his outburst but responded to a few fans who gave their own takes in the comments.

Asking the former champion for his thoughts on a specific example, one fan mentioned the supposed hair transplant procedure of top bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili using three pictures to illustrate the evolution of the Georgian's hair throughout his UFC career.

Never afraid to voice his opinion, Strickland did not exclude Dvalishvili from his criticism of the procedure.

Strickland wrote back and unsurprising and classic homophobic response.

While Strickland appears to already be over his UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis, Dvalishvili is still in search of his own championship opportunity.

In hopes of securing a title shot in 2024, Dvalishvili is gearing up to face former champion and no. 3 contender Henry Cejudo on the UFC 298 pay-per-view main card on Feb. 17.

Sean Strickland continues social media pursuit of private sparring session with influencer boxer Bryce Hall

Amid an anti-LGBTQ rant on X regarding his objection to Pride Month, Sean Strickland turned his attention to get in another callout of influencer boxer and BKFC fighter Bryce Hall.

Strickland, who also took to YouTube to call out Jake Paul for a similar event, called Hall a "p****" and threatened assault while quote tweeting a fan who posted a screenshot with the Google search 'Bryce Hall kissing men.'

Just days prior, Strickland hinted towards a death threat aimed at Hall in a hypothetical fight in Texas one day along with a critical rant of Pride Month.

Hall, while engaging in a war on X with Strickland, has focused more of his attention on criticizing Ryan Garcia despite allegedly owing the boxer and his family $10 thousand.