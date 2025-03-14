Sean Strickland shares two-word reaction to meme hinting at Andrew Tate being 'based'

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland never misses a chance to take a dig at former professional kickboxer and controversial online persona Andrew Tate.

Tate and Strickland are both renowned for their provocative views and outspoken personalities. To date, the two have engaged in numerous online back-and-forth.

Recently, a viral meme suggested a cartoonish figure who resembled Tate and implied that he is "based". The former kickboxer was on one side of the meme with opinions on Islam, narcissism, materialism, and hedonism, all hinting towards one thing; his alleged disapproval of the church's beliefs.

Strickland shared this meme on his story with a two-word reaction:

"Lmao..... Facts"

Check out the aforementioned meme and Sean Strickland's reaction below:

Sean Strickland's Instagram story. [Image courtesy:@stricklandmma on Instagram]

Tate used to identify as both an orthodox Christian and an atheist. But eventually he converted to Islam. His conversion triggered many among the Muslim community. Perhaps Tate's conversion and questionable religious beliefs are hinted at in this meme.

When Andrew Tate suggested Sean Strickland to go to the mosque

Sean Strickland has been open about his traumatic upbringing and the anxieties and struggles he has had growing up.

In 2024, Strickland talked about his mental health and how, even after achieving everything in life, he still finds it difficult to find peace. 'Tarzan' shared his struggles and how he copes with them. He wrote on X:

"There is always this little voice in me that says "burn it all down, everything" Then I remind myself "you have a girlfriend, a mortgage. Just stop, it's gonna be fine just relax move forward, lock it away" Lmao I swear the daily struggle.. ya know?!?!"

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet below:

Tate had a message for the former UFC middleweight king. He suggested:

"Go to the mosque brother 🙏"

Check out Andrew Tate's comment below:

Recently, 'Tarzan' lost to Dricus du Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312, and failed to regain his middleweight title.

