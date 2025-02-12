  • home icon
Sean Strickland shares unfiltered reaction to Donald Trump's plan for America taking over Gaza: "#FreePalestine to the river and sea"

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 12, 2025 04:55 GMT
Sean Strickland (inset) shares his reaction to Donald Trump
Sean Strickland (inset) shares his reaction to Donald Trump's recent statement over Gaza. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

President Donald Trump has ignited controversy with a bold proposal aimed at reshaping Gaza. In a Tuesday meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump outlined a plan to permanently relocate approximately 1.8 million displaced Palestinians and repurpose the war-torn territory into what he dubbed “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

The 78-year-old asserted that once the residents are resettled elsewhere, the U.S. would assume control and spearhead redevelopment. However, he offered no clear details regarding the legal authority for such a move.

Amid these developments, middleweight contender Sean Strickland took to social media to voice his unfiltered reaction:

“American jobs 👍 Deportation 👍 Lower taxes 👍 Invade, occupy, rebuild Gaza... wait wait wait what? Lol Soo umm? #freePalestine to the river and sea, whatever commie slogan they say....”
Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Coach Eric Nicksick shares his thoughts on Sean Strickland's performance at UFC 312

At UFC 312, Sean Strickland suffered a setback in his quest for the middleweight championship against Dricus du Plessis, The bout, billed as a rematch to reclaim the title lost at UFC 297, ended in a unanimous decision loss for 'Tarzan' and ignited strong reactions from his coach, Eric Nicksick.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the coach said:

"It was just uninspired fighting to me. It just seemed like [Strickland] was sleepwalking...I was just trying to get him out of it through the rounds. I didn't know if he was tying to collect data in the beginning or if it was just a slow start...To travel all the way [to Australia], and let's not forget, this is a title fight and I take these title fights very seriously. I was just disappointed, man. I was disappointed with the whole entire outcome."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
