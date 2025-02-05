Sean Strickland slams Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal: "This isn’t America first!"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, known for his brash and unfiltered nature, has slammed President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal. For context, the U.S president recently said in a press conference that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, and rebuild the area.

He did so after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Tuesday evening, in a joint press conference with Netanyahu, Trump said:

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people."

Trending

Check out Donald Trump’s comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Following Trump's declaration, former UFC middleweight king Sean Strickland took to X and urged the president to address domestic issues first, before getting involved abroad.

He tweeted:

"The American people want nothing to do with Gaza.. Rebuild America first.. America first... this isn't America first...."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland seconds Donald Trump's decision to label Mexican cartels terrorists

During his presidential inauguration last month, Donald Trump singled out the Mexican cartels and said that he officially classify them as terrorists. Furthermore, the U.S president declared a state of national emergency along the country's southern border.

Sean Strickland also reacted to this declaration, as he tweeted:

"Designated cartels as foreign terrorist 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 they have done more damage to America than any brown man in a sand pit.... Lets goooo!! Full send!! 👊 🇺🇸"

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Strickland is scheduled to face middleweight king Dricus Du Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.