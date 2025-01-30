Sean Strickland slams Khamzat Chimaev’s win over Robert Whittaker: "He's gonna go back to peddling crypto scams"

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland has slammed undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev’s win over Robert Whittaker. Chimaev submitted Whittaker at UFC 308 in the very first round.

'Borz' earned a ton of praise for his performance, as fans, pundits and even 'The Reaper' himself lauded Chimaev for his dominant showing. Strickland, however, wasn't impressed. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the former UFC middleweight champion, who loves to play the heel, said:

"Khamzat fought Whittaker who came out of really fu*king flat and doesn’t give a f*ck… After I’m done with Chimaev he’s gonna go back to peddling crypto scams."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

For context, ahead of UFC 308, Chimaev claimed he makes more "money than many champions." In 2024, Borz endorsed SMASH (a meme-themed crypto coin), which lost its value in no time, and the middleweight was criticized for the same.

Sean Strickland wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 312

Sean Strickland will lock horns with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312, in an attempt to regain the 185-pound strap he lost to the South African back at UFC 297.

If Strickland gets his crown back, the promotion will have a lot of entertaining bouts to make. 'Tarzan' could face Du Plessis in a trilogy, face undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev, or even fight Israel Adesanya, provided the latter is able to get past Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

However, Strickland made it clear in an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn that in his opinion, a bout against 'Borz' would be the most lucrative option. Strickland said:

"Big C*mshot Chimaev. He's a Chechnyan f*cking wh*re. Anybody who fights that guy is going to get a f*cking paycheck, dude. The f*cking Chechynyan wh*re."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (9:58):

'Tarzan' feels confident in his ability to overcome the undefeated Chechen phenom, who is one of the finest grapplers in the UFC. Meanwhile, Chimaev recently vowed that he would claim the gold strap in 2025.

