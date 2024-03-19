Sean Strickland tells Conor McGregor to "go retire on a yacht", asks Jon Jones to "sack up" and fight Tom Aspinall

Sean Strickland has seen his popularity skyrocket due to his willingness to speak his mind, even when the subject is deemed controversial. The No.1-ranked middleweight recently called out Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, the UFC's two biggest stars.

Speaking to The Schmo on his self-titled YouTube channel, 'Tarzan' was asked about 'Bones' meeting with Tom Aspinall over the weekend, responding:

"At the end of the day, Jon Jones is a piece of s**t. I know that. The whole world knows that. We don’t need to reiterate his past. He needs to sack up, fight [Tom] Aspinall and f**king just get the s**t done."

Strickland was then asked if he believes 'The Notorious' will return in 2024, stating:

"I don't know, man. Do we really care about Conor McGregor these days? I mean, he’s a juiced out, roided out guy. I mean, do we still care about Conor McGregor? Is he still a name in the UFC? Dude, go retire on a yacht. Be done with your s**t."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Conor McGregor and Jon Jones below (3:58):

While McGregor has shared his desire to return to the octagon as soon as UFC 303 in June, nothing has been made official. Meanwhile, Jones remains sidelined after tearing the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone ahead of his first heavyweight title defense, which was set to take place at UFC 295 in November. He has teased that he could retire after facing Stipe Miocic.

Sean Strickland opens up on mental health struggles

While Sean Strickland has become a polarizing figure due to his outspokenness, he has also shown vulnerability at times. The No.1-ranked middleweight recently shared a video on Instagram where he opened up about his struggles with his mental health, stating:

"All week I've been f**ked up, dude. I've been on the Twitter saying crazy s**t just f**king spiraling. I woke up and I told my girl - I was like, 'babe, I feel like I'm a danger to people. I don't feel like I should be out in the world'. You know, I have everything. I'm rich. I'm famous. Like, I have everything I've ever f**king wanted and I still am mentally unwell and I get in these mindsets to where I want to burn everything down in the world."

He continued:

"I want to have nothing so I can just f**king lose it and just take out everything on people... I have everything I want and I still struggle with mental health and my memory is so short... Once I get past it, I think to myself, 'oh man, that was a really rough time in my life', but then when I really think about it, this happens multiple times a month, every month... I have everything I could ever want in the world and I still struggle."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on his struggles with mental health below: