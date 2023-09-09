Sean Strickland wanted Jewish UFC fighter to “carve a big ol f***ing J” on internet troll’s forehead during brutal gym beatdown

Sean Strickland is one of the most polarising and complicated fighters in the UFC.

Strickland will square off with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293 on September 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

'Tarzan' stands out not just for his fighting skills but for his tendency to make controversial statements. Strickland often finds himself in the limelight due to his unreserved way of discussing various subjects.

Whether it's his self-declared affiliations with Neo-Nazis or his candid opinions on subjects like first-degree murder and gender roles at work, the 32-year-old American is unafraid of his polarizing takes.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Sean Strickland expressed his desire for Natan Levy, who is of Jewish descent, to deliver a thorough thrashing to an online provocateur.

For context, Strickland and Levy train together at the Xtreme Couture facility. In an incident last month, Levy challenged a social media heckler who supported white supremacist and holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to a physical confrontation, which was filmed and shared on YouTube. This invitation came after the individual defended Fuentes' antisemitic statements on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the 31-year-old Israeli fighter welcomed the person to an MMA gym. They had a two-round fight, with Levy winning both rounds. After the second round, the troll was heard apologizing.

Check out the video below:

While weighing in on the incident, Strickland stated:

"Like, if that was me, broken bones in the face, blood. But, Natan's a nice guy. I think we're gonna have to work on him to be a little bit more savage."

He added:

"Like if it was me, I would've tried to carve a big ol' fu*king 'J' in the forehead."

Sean Strickland desires to fight a kangaroo in Australia

During the second episode of the UFC 293 Embedded: Vlog Series, Sean Strickland stated that he intends to fight a kangaroo while in Australia:

"Australia man it's a trip dude. It's wild it's it's awesome. I'm still trying to find a kangaroo to fight you guys. Yet to find one but if I ever do, I promise to square up to it for ya'll. I mean you know it's fu*king cool though."

Check out Strickland's comments below:

