UFC's Sean Strickland goes off on unhinged sexist rant about taking women ‘out of the work force’

Sean Strickland delivered an impassioned and controversial statement, expressing his strong opinions regarding the presence of women in the workforce.

The UFC middleweight fighter is widely known for his controversial trash-talking skills and the expression of what could be called sexist opinions. 'Tarzan' has consistently grabbed headlines in recent months with his outspoken views on various contentious subjects, ranging from discussions about intimate desert encounters to shocking statements about first-degree murder.

Sean Strickland recently generated a significant stir and received harsh condemnation for his outrageous words against social media influencer Nina Maria Daniele.

However, the 32-year-old Californian didn't stop there; during the UFC Vegas 76 media day, he made another inflammatory remark, implying that women should be excluded from the workforce:

"We need to go back to like, taking the women out of the workforce. And maybe that is where we fu*ked guys...we let women vote, no offence."

He added:

"What you did man...you let these women come in workforce, now we make less money, you kids raising themselves on fu*king TikTok. We need to go back to like 1942, we need to put women back into the kitchen. So I think, as a collective man group we need to elect somebody to put women back in the kitchen."

Check out Strickland's comments below:

Sean Strickland renders an obscene comment about Jon Jones

Sean Strickland has issued an invitation to the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, urging him to shed his perceived "saint" image.

'Bones' has encountered numerous personal controversies throughout his career, including multiple arrests, positive drug tests, and well-documented struggles with alcohol. Interestingly, despite his tumultuous past, Jones has often emphasized his spiritual connection and claimed to have divine support.

In the first episode of his newly launched podcast, The Man Dance, 'Tarzan' directly targeted Jones, challenging him to embrace his authentic self rather than projecting a facade of virtuousness:

"My only thing with Jon Jones is he's just a fake motherf*cker. Mexican Jamie like didn't he f*cking hit a pregnant chick and like break her arm and drive off or some sh*t?"

Strickland added:

"What fu*ks me off with him is the fact that he's like, 'Oh no, God loves me, I'm a saint.' Like no dude, you are a piece of sh*t. You are a terrible-terrible human being, you've been a terrible human being your entire life. You've been tested for steroids, drugs."

Check out Strickland's comments below(from 8:28):

