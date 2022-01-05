Sean Strickland welcomes Darren Till to the "Instagram ban club"

Sean Strickland recently welcomed Darren Till to the "Instagram ban club". Posting a goodbye message on Twitter, Till revealed that his Instagram account had been deleted. Interestingly, he is not the only fighter to have his account blocked recently.

Sean Strickland also had his Instagram account blocked back in November 2021 as a result of posting a controversial post on the platform. On the flipside, the reason as to why Darren Till had his Instagram account deleted remains unknown.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Instagram blocked me, joked about a pedophile dying and I guess they didn't like it lol!!!! Anyways I'm not fighting Darren Till. I want Costa and if Costa can't put down the wine and cookies I want Jack. Instagram blocked me, joked about a pedophile dying and I guess they didn't like it lol!!!! Anyways I'm not fighting Darren Till. I want Costa and if Costa can't put down the wine and cookies I want Jack.

Upon discovering Darren Till's situation, 'Tarzan' posted a rather interesting message on Twitter welcoming 'The Gorilla' to the "Instagram ban club":

"@darrentill2 welcome to the Instagram ban club just remember this is a safe place, just because they have a C*** and B**** doesn't mean their a MAN and yes MEN can get PREGNANT. Oh and some people also identify as animals.. soo don't assume a HUMAN isn't a DOG. SAFE PLACE."

Sean Strickland believes Jon Jones' legacy is worthless

Jon Jones is considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest fighter to have ever fought in the UFC. However, 'Tarzan' has a rather interesting take because of Jones' positive drug tests in the past.

Sean Strickland believes Jon Jones' history of testing positive for banned substances has tampered with his legacy. Moreover, he has suggested that 'Bones' should not be allowed to fight again because he cheated and gained an unfair advantage.

In an interview with Helen Yee, 'Tarzan' said:

"I think Jon Jones could've been the greatest fighter to ever walk in the UFC. I mean I grew up watching Jon Jones but after he got popped it's clear that he was juiced. I don't think he should ever be allowed to fight again, I think his legacy is gone, I think everything he's ever done in the UFC should be replaced because again if you're cheating and you're getting an advantage how do you hold a legacy you know when you didn't do it on even playing field."

Watch Sean Strickland's interview with Helen Yee below:

