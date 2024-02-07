“Search ‘Drake leak’ and you’ll find it” - Kamaru Usman’s request for rapper suggestions triggers hilarious reactions from fans 

Kamaru Usman's innocent request for music recommendations on social media took a hilarious turn when fans flooded him with "Drake leak" jokes. The former UFC welterweight champion simply wanted to know what rappers and songs were trending, but his timing couldn't have been worse.

On Feb. 6, a video allegedly featuring Drake in an intimate act leaked online, causing a stir on social media. While the video's authenticity remains unverified, it hasn't stopped fans from associating any mention of Drake with the leak.

Taking to X, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' posted:

"What rapper or song are people listening to nowadays?? Asking for a friend."

Check out Kamaru Usman's post below:

Usman's post was quickly inundated with comments like:

"drakes music has been good. one of his new songs got leaked. search ‘Drake leak’ and you’ll find it"

Another wrote:

"I started at the bottom with Drake, now we here at the tip. Long journey"

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Fans react to Usman's post

Kamaru Usman opens up on relentless physical demands on fighters leading up to a match

In a discussion on episode #341 of the PBD Podcast, Kamaru Usman shed light on the demanding and often grueling rituals endured by fighters in the octagon.

Reflecting on the toll that UFC fighting takes on the body, Usman emphasized:

"You're lifting, you're grappling, and you're sparring, and you're doing this. So, it's all of that. At the end of the day, the one thing that doesn't change is evolution. It's not just evolution. It's time. As a human being, this is what has been created. You're born, you age, and then your body deteriorates."

Check out Usman's comments below:

Usman is renowned for his tireless work ethic, but his dedication has come at a cost, particularly to his knees and lower body. This physical strain has become more noticeable in his recent appearances, which may be contributing to his recent setbacks.