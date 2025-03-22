Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: Live round-by-round updates

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker will go down later tonight at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas with Fundora's WBC and WBO super welterweight titles on the line.

Removed from his KO loss to Brian Mendoza in 2023 and a split draw in 2019, Fundora (21-1-1) has enjoyed a dominant run in his career. The only other close fight he's had is a split-decision win against former champion Tim Tszyu.

As a southpaw with 13 knockouts to his name, 'The Towering Inferno' is a nightmare for any super welterweight on the planet. The upcoming fight is a special one for the 27-year-old, as a win helps him fetch his first-world title defense.

For Booker (23-1), this is his first world title opportunity. There'll be no shortage of confidence for the 33-year-old as he enters the ring later tonight, especially since he is riding a six-fight win streak, with four of those wins coming via stoppages.

'The Gift' also enjoyed a decorated amateur career before turning pro, with over a dozen notable accomplishments to his name including earning a slot in the 2016 US Olympic trials.

Per BETMGM, Fundora is a -1000 favorite for the match-up with Booker as a +650 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 8 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the event.

Check out the tale of the tape for Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker below:

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker

Round 1

