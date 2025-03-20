Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making for their fight? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker showdown marks a clash between two fighters who are revered for their skill and will inside the squared circle. Both Fundora and Booker are expected to bag lucrative payouts for their much-awaited boxing match.

Ad

Fundora's most recent fight witnessed him defeat Tim Tszyu via a split decision in March 2024. Many view it as the biggest victory in his career thus far, which notably earned the towering pugilist the WBC and WBO super welterweight championships.

As such, Fundora is the reigning WBC and WBO super welterweight kingpin, a unified champion at 154 pounds, and is eyeing potential undisputed champion status. Fundora has lost just once in his professional boxing career, being knocked out by Brian Mendoza. Nevertheless, 'The Towering Inferno' has experienced tremendous success against other foes he's faced till this point in his journey.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Booker has also lost just once in the paid ranks. He was knocked out by Austin Williams back in 2022 but hasn't tasted defeat since. Booker's latest appearance inside the squared circle saw him secure a TKO victory against Brian Damian Chaves in June 2024.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

As reported by Sporty Salaries, the Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker fight is likely to fetch both boxers six-figure paydays.

Speaking of his most recent fights, Fundora reportedly bagged a $400k purse for his win over Carlos Ocampo in 2022 and a $400k purse in his defeat against Brian Mendoza in 2023. Moreover, his 2024 win over Tim Tszyu fetched him a $3 million total payout, including his pay-per-view points.

Fundora is reportedly expected to secure a $500k purse from his upcoming fight against Booker, whereas Booker is set to take home a $275k purse for it. The PPV revenues would be a 60-40 split in Fundora's favor.

Ad

Fundora's overall payout from the fight could go up to $1.8 million, provided the Premier Boxing Champions fight card that they'll headline garners over 500k PPV buys. Meanwhile, Booker's overall payout from the matchup could rise to $550k if the card does over 500k PPV buys.

Ad

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker purses and payouts: 'The Towering Inferno's key payouts

One ought to note that the estimated/reported payouts haven't been officially confirmed. Also, a boxer's pay from a given match is usually higher than the estimated/reported pay because of bonuses, perks, etc. Presently, Sebastian Fundora is scheduled to defend his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles against Chordale Booker. The event headlined by the duo will transpire in Vegas on March 22, 2025.

Ad

While Booker's payouts are more shrouded in mystery than that of Fundora, it's been reported that the latter has bagged multiple notable payouts in his career. Per Sporty Salaries, some of his earlier payouts fell in the ballpark of $25k per fight. He bagged $25k for his win over Hector Manuel Zepeda in 2019 and scored paydays that were lower than the $100k range for several ensuing fights.

Fundora broke through with a $250k purse, a $400k payout overall, with PPV points, in his win over Erickson Lubin in 2022. As noted, he then bagged $400k each for his fights against Carlos Ocampo and Brian Mendoza and a multi-million-dollar payout against Tim Tszyu. Fundora seems primed to secure a significant payout for fighting Booker next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.