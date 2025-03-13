Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker walkout songs - Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker bout is set for Saturday, March 22, at the Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-round contest will see Fundora putting his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles on the line against Booker.

Walkouts are a pivotal part of any marquee showdown, which sets the stage for an immersive experience. These grand entrances, accompanied by impactful songs, not only fuel the fighters’ determination but also energize the crowd, amplifying the excitement before the first punch is thrown.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

While the walkout songs for the Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker fight remain undisclosed, let's revisit the memorable tracks these fighters have chosen for their previous showdowns.

With a professional record of 21-1-1, including 13 knockout victories, Fundora is gearing up for his return after a year-long hiatus, aiming to defend both his titles for the first time. 'The Towering Inferno' bounced back from the first loss of his career with a hard-fought split decision win over former champion Tim Tszyu in March 2024.

Fundora typically opts for rock or heavy metal tracks when choosing his walkout music. For his bout against Brian Mendoza in April 2023, 'The Towering Inferno' chose 'Engel' by the German Neue Deutsche Härte band Rammstein.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Booker, boasts a professional record of 23-1, with 11 victories by knockout. He enters his first world title fight, riding the momentum of a six-fight win streak. Booker last stepped into the ring in June 2024, securing a dominant third-round TKO victory over Brian Damian Chaves.

For his fight against Nicolas Hernandez in August 2023, 'The Gift' made his entrance to a live performance of 'Stick' by WunTayk Timmy.

