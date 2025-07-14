Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu: Head-to-head, boxing records

Tim Tszyu has waited over a year to get his hands on Sebastian Fundora again. The Australian fighter will walk into the MGM Grand on July 19 with redemption in mind.

Fundora arrives for the fight with the WBC super welterweight title and confidence of having beaten Tszyu once before. However, Tszyu, now well prepared for the task at hand, believes this time the outcome will be different. The co-main event to Manny Pacquiao’s return could end up stealing the show if they deliver a war like the first fight:

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu: Head-to-head record

Sebastian Fundora is 6-foot-5½, fights as a southpaw, and has a solid 80-inch reach. He owns a 22-1-1 record with 14 knockouts. Born in West Palm Beach and fighting out of Coachella, California, he debuted in 2016 and has boxed 132 rounds professionally. He’s known as 'The Towering Inferno,' and his style reflects the nickname. Long, awkward, and relentless. His knockout percentage sits at 63 percent.

Tszyu, on the other hand, is a compact orthodox fighter who stands at 5-foot-8½ with a 70½-inch reach. Son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, Tim holds a 25-2 record with 18 knockouts and has boxed 148 rounds. He started his career in 2016 as well and rose through the ranks with big wins over Tony Harrison and Carlos Ocampo.

Despite the recent setbacks, Tszyu still holds the highest knockout rate between the two at 72 percent. Fundora uses his jab and reach to keep opponents at bay, but he’s not afraid to brawl. Meanwhile, Tszyu thrives in close quarters and loves to break opponents down with pressure and precision.

What happened in the first fight between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu?

Their first clash was never meant to happen since Tim Tszyu was supposed to face Keith Thurman in March 2024. However, an injury scrapped that matchup, and Sebastian Fundora stepped in as a replacement.

He had just come off a knockout loss to Brian Mendoza and was seen as a risky but manageable replacement. Tszyu came out firing and looked sharp early, landing the better power shots through two rounds. But then, a stray elbow from Fundora gashed Tszyu’s forehead and poured blood into his eyes for the rest of the fight.

From that moment on, the clash turned into a bloody affair. Both men bled and traded as Tszyu pressed forward blindly. Fundora boxed smart from range. And in the end, two of the three judges gave it to Fundora who won the fight by split decision.

Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

