  • "See you in December" - Alexander Volkanovski and MMA pros react as Lerone Murphy spoils Aaron Pico's UFC debut with vicious KO

By Nilaav Gogoi

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 17, 2025 05:05 GMT
MMA pros react to Lerone Murphy
MMA pros react to Lerone Murphy's UFC 319 victory. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Lerone Murphy delivered a dominant performance at UFC 319, adding another victory to his record. His impressive win caught the attention of the MMA community and sparked various reactions.

In the co-main event of UFC 319, 'The Miracle' stepped in on short notice to replace Movsar Evloev and faced debutant Aaron Pico. From the very beginning of the bout, both fighters heavily relied on their striking skills. While Pico attempted to secure takedowns, Murphy was more focused on finding an opportunity to stun his opponent.

At the 3:21 mark of Round 1, the Englishman landed a precise spinning elbow, knocking Pico out cold.

Check out Lerone Murphy's finish below:

Fans and MMA pros were impressed by Murphy's performance. Many viewed it as a significant victory that could elevate the Englishman to a title shot.

The reigning UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, also took notice of Murphy's win and reacted:

"See you in December @LeroneMurphy, congrats #ufc319"
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway again highlighted another spinning elbow knockout on the card, writing:

"Spinning s**t… #ufc319"

Others commented:

"Wow, that fight was mayhem! Pico did some great things, but being over-aggressive has been his Achilles heel."
"Oh my goodness 😳 that was clean! #UFC319"
"That was nasty!!! @ufc"
"@LeroneMurphy 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 wow!!!! 17-0 title next #ufc319"
"Give that man a title fight! #UFC319"
Check out more reactions below:

MMA pros' reaction to Lerone Murphy's UFC 319 victory over Aaron Pico [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]
MMA pros' reaction to Lerone Murphy's UFC 319 victory over Aaron Pico [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]

With the victory, Murphy (17-0-1) extended his unbeaten win streak in the promotion to nine. The Englishman also has wins over Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, and Edson Barboza.

Nilaav Gogoi

