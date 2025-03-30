"See you soon Tony"- Dejected Dillon Danis looks to move on from KSI fight after the latter's withdrawal forces fight postponement

Dillon Danis was scheduled to fight KSI under the Misfits Boxing banner on Saturday (March 29) before the Englishman pulled out due to an infection. Danis was left frustrated due to KSI's withdrawal and is now preparing for his MMA fight against former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson in Global Fight League, scheduled to be held in May.

Earlier, KSI and Danis were paired to fight in 2023, but 'El Jefe' pulled out due to unpreparedness. KSI promised a new date will be scheduled for the pair to finally square off in the ring.

In his last outing inside the boxing ring, KSI sustained a unanimous decision loss against Tommy Fury. On the other hand, Danis fought against Logan Paul and was disqualified in the sixth round after he attempted to choke out 'The Maverick'.

In a recent post on X, Danis slammed KSI for pulling out due to a cold and alerted Ferguson to be ready. He said:

"Should be knocking @KSI out cold tonight. Instead he pulled out with one. I’m still grinding on weight. Can’t believe he bottled it. See you soon Tony."

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Joe Rogan gives his opinion on KSI pulling out from fight against Dillon Danis

Joe Rogan reacted to KSI pulling out from his fight against Dillon Danis during the JRE Fight Companion episode for the UFC London card.

The UFC commentator remarked that the bout could have been an easy win for KSI and highlighted the contrast in boxing skills between the two. He said:

"How does KSI pull out against Dillon Danis? Dillon is not a boxer. KSI is a pretty good boxer... He’s legit. It’s crazy that he would [pull out]... You’d think he could not even be at his best and take that fight."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (50:34):

