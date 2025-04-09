“See who’s number one” - Jonathan Haggerty expects his path to collide with former champions Petchtanong and Ilias Ennahachi

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom has big plans for his tenure in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
The British striking sensation sees future battles with former bantamweight kickboxing world champions Petchtanong Petchfergus and Ilias Ennahachi, both of whom are on his radar. He believes these matchups are inevitable.
'The General' isn't shy about his intentions. He addressed the bantamweight kickboxing landscape in a recent chat with SCMP MMA.
Haggerty stated:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"You know what, it was meant to be out of Petchtanong or Ilias [Ennahachi] if I'm honest. Obviously, he missed weight and wasn't able to fight. So maybe they're going to have to fight again to see who's number one. But yeah, I'd like to fight Petchtanong too. All of them.”
What's next for Jonathan Haggerty?
The British striker's star keeps rising. He stands tall as one of ONE Championship's most dominant champions. Few fighters achieve what he has. Having held both Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles across two different weight classes proves his elite status.
A clash with Petchtanong would be massive. The Thai veteran boasts over 400 fights and his experience is unmatched. Ennahachi presents a different challenge for ‘The General’. He dethroned Petchtanong, although he has struggled with weight issues.
Other worthy contenders surely wait in the wings. The bantamweight division remains packed with hungry challengers, many of whom eye Haggerty’s coveted crown.
As such, Haggerty welcomes all threats. His fearless approach has won fans worldwide and he never backs down. Whether facing Petchtanong, Ennahachi, or another worthy challenger, Haggerty remains ready. His willingness to fight anyone solidifies his reputation.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty’s next fight.