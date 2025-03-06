“Seeing what he's gone through” - Adrian Lee adjusted well to professional MMA after witnessing Christian Lee’s hardships

Rising MMA star Adrian Lee is settling well in his professional fighting career, inspired by what he witnessed his older brother Christian Lee accomplish in his journey.

'The Phenom' opened up about it in an interview on the Story of the Fight podcast, sharing how his brother's experience provided a lot of lessons which he is now being able use in his burgeoning pro career.

The 18-year-old phenom said:

"I'd say maybe my brother's fights. More so my brother than my sisters, I was more a part of because I've been my brother's main training partner for the past few years. So, it's like, definitely getting to go with him, seeing the whole experience, and seeing what he's gone through. It's really a cool experience."

Watch the interview below:

Adrian Lee is the latest member of his family to take martial arts as a career after former atomweight MMA world champion and now-retired Angela Lee, Christian Lee, the reigning lightweight and welterweight world champion, and late sister Victoria Lee.

Adrian Lee continues pro journey at ONE 172

Adrian Lee continues with his professional journey later this month in a featured match at ONE Championship's live on-ground event in Japan.

The Singaporean-American fighter will battle ONE newcomer Shozo Isojima in a lightweight MMA showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena. It will be his third match since making his promotional debut in June last year.

Lee got his pro career to an impressive start, scoring a first-round submission victory over Australian Antonio Mammarella in his debut. He followed it up with another opening-round submission win over American Nico Cornejo in his second match in September. Both wins earned him a performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

It is momentum he looks to sustain at ONE 172 against Isojima, who is undefeated in five professional fights so far.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

