"Sell me this cigar" - Tristan Tate asked to re-enact Jordan Belfort's famous scene from 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

In a clip that has recently made the rounds on social media, Tristan Tate can be seen putting his own twist on the famous scene from The Wolf of Wall Street, in which lead character Jordan Belfort teaches the art of salesmanship.

In the film, Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, asks those who want to learn how to become salesmen to "sell him a pen." Tristan Tate, who recently made an appearance on an episode of CEOCast, hosted by Raheem Khalid, was asked by his host to do just that.

On the podcast, Khalid said:

"Sell me this cigar."

Tate countered:

"So, what's your experience with cigars? Do you like cigars?"

When Khalid replied to his question that they could "hurt his throat a bit" and that he typically spends around "£200" whenever he buys cigars, Tate replied:

"Well, that's your problem right there, because this cigar actually costs $350 per cigar and the way that the tobacco is aged before they roll it is key. Like a fine whiskey, or a fine cognac. So, what you need to do is smoke fewer cigars per week.

"Just treat yourself every Friday night to one of these. This is truly exceptional. You'll notice a greater enjoyment from a cigar experience than you've ever enjoyed before."

Tristan Tate comments on Devin Haney's decision to skip fasting for the month of Ramadan

Earlier this week, a video of Devin Haney admitting that he would not be fasting through the month of Ramadan made the rounds on social media. Haney, who is set to face Ryan Garcia on April 20, 2024, admitted that he could not fast as he had a fight to prepare for.

In the past, Haney has spoken on his religious beliefs and the important role they play in getting him motivated and keeping him disciplined. This time around, however, he is forced to compromise, prompting some fans to brand him as disingenuous.

Tristan Tate took note of the video and re-shared it, writing:

"Exemptions include kids, pregnant women, travellers on difficult journeys, the ill and soldiers at war because a hungry army is not a strong army. Common knowledge. I’m not a scholar but Devin is at war, preparing for battle and needs his strength surely. Thoughts?"

