"Selling his soul for a few quid!" - Fans react to Floyd Mayweather doubling down on support for Israel by visiting injured soldiers

Former professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather recently visited an Israeli Defence Force base to meet soldiers participating in the current escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip.

The offensive by Israel has claimed over 31,000 lives according to the latest numbers reported by the health ministry. Mayweather visited the Sheba Medical Center in Tal Hashomer, the largest hospital in Israel, and addressed soldiers, passionately imploring them to defend their country.

His visit to Israel amidst the rising number of casualties suffered by Palestinians has sparked controversy on social media and fans were livid.

"Selling his soul for a few quid! Clown [face palm emoji]"

Some fans alleged that Mayweather's money-mindedness is to blame for his lack of morals.

"Floyd will ALWAYS align himself with the money. He don't know any other way."

"Obviously they own him his businesses and his money in there banks [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] good job [thumbs up emoji]"

Others backed him while some even delved into racism and Zionism.

"This man doesn’t realize that zionists are racist towards black people and are only entertaining him because he is a top-level celebrity. They sterilize other black Jews and oppress and harass them every day. It is embarrassing to see him supporting them."

Undefeated UFC star Muhammad Mokaev blasts Floyd Mayweather for visiting Israel and meeting IDF soldiers

UFC featherweight Muhammad Mokaev blasted Floyd Mayweather for his show of support to the Israeli soldiers.

The undefeated fighter took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and made mention of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, famous for his activism against military violence which even cost him his boxing titles.

Mokaev wrote:

"You can be 50-0 but you'll never be like Muhammad Ali"

Mokaev had previously called on the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.