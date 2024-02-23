"Seminal moment right here" - Fans react as Dana White cuts the ribbon unveiling new Performance Institute in Mexico City

Dana White recently inaugurated a new UFC Performance Institute (PI) in Mexico City, Mexico. This will be the promotion's third PI worldwide, with the other two in Las Vegas and Shanghai.

The PI in Las Vegas opened in 2017 and was instrumental in catering to MMA practitioners looking to sharpen their tools. Over the years, it has served as a training ground for over 700 UFC fighters. Meanwhile, the PI in Shanghai opened in 2019 and is currently the biggest MMA training and development institute in the world.

White recently uploaded a video of him cutting the ribbon to unveil Mexico City's new PI on X and wrote:

"This has been a dream and goal of mine since 2001. To finally be here and walk the halls of the @ufc. Performance Institute in Mexico City is a monumental moment in the history of our sport. The impact this facility will have on Mexico, as well as both Central and South America, will be MASSIVE."

Fans soon took to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on White's new facility.

One fan wrote:

"Seminal moment right here. Thank you, Dana."

Another wrote:

"Can't wait for more fights in Mexico and more Mexican champions."

One user wrote:

"Shoutout to all the fighters that paid for it."

Dana White outlines his vision for the new UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City

Dana White recently opened up about his plans for the UFC to expand in Mexico and revealed what he hopes to achieve with the new Performance Institute in Mexico City.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, White stated that he's hoping the new facility enables underprivileged children to learn martial arts and have something to look forward to. He said:

"What I want in Mexico is I want to take kids off the streets. I want the kids that are in the streets and have nothing and have nothing to look forward to, to come to the PI and learn how to train, how to do jiu-jitsu, how to do muay thai, and learn lots of other skills there."

He continued:

"Not all these kids are going to grow up and become fighters but they will become coaches or they will touch the sport in some way, shape, or form."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below (12:21):