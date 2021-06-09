"Send me contract" - Dillon Danis wants to welcome Logan Paul to Bellator

Dillon Danis has called out Logan Paul after the latter's recent showdown against Floyd Mayweather. The Bellator fighter took to Twitter to demand a contract to fight Paul.

In the aftermath of Logan Paul's fight against Mayweather, Bellator MMA president Scott Coker said that he would absolutely welcome 'Maverick' to the promotion. Paul himself claimed in his post-fight press conference that he would be open to doing an MMA fight.

Logan Paul claimed to be a wrestler by heart and insisted that he wouldn't back down from competing in MMA. However, it looks like Paul's statement didn't sit too well with Bellator star Dillon Danis, who took to Twitter to write the following.

Danis has had his fair share of issues with Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul. A long-time teammate of Conor McGregor, Danis was in contention for a potential fight against 'The Problem Child' but the bout never materialized.

Logan Paul is coming off the back of a huge fight against Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul recently competed in only his third boxing bout when he stepped into the ring with Floyd Mayweather. The two men competed in an 8-round bout and Paul, despite being the underdog, had his moments in the fight.

There was no official winner of the fight, as both men went the distance in the 8-round showdown. After the fight, Mayweather gave Logan his props and claimed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer was a lot better than 'Money' had expected him to be.

It remains to be seen what Logan Paul has in store for his fans next. After the fight against Mayweather, Paul is expected to stick around in the world of combat sports and fight a top-level fighter. 'Maverick' himself has also promised to knock out his next opponent out cold after having gone the distance in all three of his boxing matches.

