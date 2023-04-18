UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich is making waves in the division with his recent impressive victory over Tai Tuivasa by way of a thunderous first-round knockout. As he gears up for his upcoming showdown against Curtis Blaydes, Pavlovich reflects on his latest win and the impact it has on his pursuit of a championship title.

In a video on the UFC's YouTube channel, the No.3-ranked acknowledged the challenge that 'Bam Bam' posed as a top heavyweight fighter. Pavlovich mentioned that his training camp had covered various aspects of the fight, including striking. When he saw the opportunity in the fight, he capitalized on it and finished Tuivasa:

"My last[fight] was with Tai Tuivasa, a top heavyweight fighter. The fight week went very smooth. Regarding the fight, I was prepared for all three rounds because I knew that Tai is a good striker and he has good stamina. In practice, we prepared for many different things, including striking, and in the fight, when I saw that there was a chance, I finished him. Everything went according to plan."

Sergei Pavlovich added:

"Obviously, the impressive knockout and win over Tai Tuivasa made me extremely happy. First, I was happy that I could finish the fight so fast. And second, I was happy because it's proof that my effort and hard work hadn't gone to waste. As a result, it has brought me closer to my goal. Regardless of how many fights I'll have to fight, I'll do my best to finish them in order to get close to a title shot."

The 30-year-old is now set to face Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 71 on Saturday. He is determined to continue his momentum and showcase his skills in the heavyweight division.

Check out Sergei Pavlovich's interview below:

Sergei Pavlovich's unwavering quest for championship glory

The win over Tuivasa has propelled Pavlovich closer to his ultimate goal of becoming a champion in the UFC's heavyweight division.

Currently, No.3-ranked Pavlovich is set to face off against Blaydes, who is ranked No.4-ranked, in the main event of UFC Fight Night 222. With both fighters on impressive win streaks, the outcome of their matchup could have significant title implications.

With his exceptional skills and unwavering drive, Sergei Pavlovich is poised to make a name for himself in the UFC heavyweight division and etch his path toward championship glory. MMA fans can eagerly anticipate his upcoming showdown against Curtis Blaydes as he continues his quest for UFC gold.

