  Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox: Full video highlights

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox: Full video highlights

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified May 18, 2025 06:36 GMT
Serhii Bohachuk (left) takes on Mykal Fox (right). [Image courtesy: @360boxingpromotions on Instagram]
Serhii Bohachuk (left) takes on Mykal Fox (right). [Image courtesy: @360boxingpromotions on Instagram]

Serhii Bohachuk headlined a boxing event billed as 'Hollywood Fight Nights' in a WBC super welterweight eliminator against Mykal Fox. It was held this past weekend at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.

Bohachuk (25-2) was on a six fight win streak before losing to Vergil Ortiz Jr. via majority decision in a WBC interim super welterweight title matchup last year. However, he bounced back and stopped Ishmael Davis in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last year on the undercard of Usyk vs Fury 2.

Meanwhile, Fox (24-4) entered the 10 round contest riding on a four fight streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win over Yainel Alvarez last year.

Bohachuk's body attacks and piercing jabs had Fox on the defensive throughout the bout. The Ukrainian continued to act aggressively, but his opponent held strong until the last bell rung. Fox was able to make a compelling case for himself using his long reach and swift movement around the ring, but was unable to deal any serious harm.

Their fight lasted 10 rounds and in the end, Bohachuk was declared winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (97-93 x2, 98-92) in favor of 'El Flaco'.

Check out the official result below:

