Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox: Full video highlights

Serhii Bohachuk headlined a boxing event billed as 'Hollywood Fight Nights' in a WBC super welterweight eliminator against Mykal Fox. It was held this past weekend at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.

Ad

Bohachuk (25-2) was on a six fight win streak before losing to Vergil Ortiz Jr. via majority decision in a WBC interim super welterweight title matchup last year. However, he bounced back and stopped Ishmael Davis in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last year on the undercard of Usyk vs Fury 2.

Meanwhile, Fox (24-4) entered the 10 round contest riding on a four fight streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win over Yainel Alvarez last year.

Ad

Trending

Bohachuk's body attacks and piercing jabs had Fox on the defensive throughout the bout. The Ukrainian continued to act aggressively, but his opponent held strong until the last bell rung. Fox was able to make a compelling case for himself using his long reach and swift movement around the ring, but was unable to deal any serious harm.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their fight lasted 10 rounds and in the end, Bohachuk was declared winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (97-93 x2, 98-92) in favor of 'El Flaco'.

Check out the official result below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.